How Kemba, Walker, Jayson Tatum fared in 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The Boston Celtics were always guaranteed to get some sort of win in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. With Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum playing for Team Giannis and Team LeBron respectively, the C's effectively hedged their bets and were guaranteed one player in the winner's circle.

Of course, the result of the All-Star Game doesn't matter. But still, it's nice that the Celtics were in position to claim victory either way. And Tatum claimed the win when Team LeBron won by a final score of 157-155.

Walker and Tatum both put up nice offensive performances in a typically high-scoring All-Star Game that featured little-to-no defense until an exciting and intense fourth quarter.

The C's representatives comported themselves well. Here's a look at exactly how each did on Sunday night and some of their best highlights.

KEMBA WALKER

Kemba's just heating up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nzrhAqIgkY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2020

Walker was one of the offensive stars for Team Giannis, and he ended up leading the team in 3-point shooting. He went 5-of-11 from beyond the arc en route to a 23-point night. He wasn't asked to do as much as a distributor, as Trae Young and Kyle Lowry handled that role more, but Walker still managed three assists and three rebounds on the day.

JAYSON TATUM

Tatum is on the board pic.twitter.com/E2qfNI9Vjq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 17, 2020

Tatum tosses it over his back and gets it to Simmons 😮 pic.twitter.com/ixLsYVecnM — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 17, 2020

Tatum had more of an understated role off the bench from Team LeBron. He still had some nice highlights, and his six points all came on dunks. He ended up playing 14 minutes and in addition to his six points, he had three assists, one rebound, and three steals in well-rounded performance.

Walker and Tatum will return to action for the Celtics later this week when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Coverage of the game will begin at 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston and can be streamed on the MyTeams App.

How Kemba, Walker, Jayson Tatum fared in 2020 NBA All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston