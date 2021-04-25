Kemba Walker injury: Celtics guard exits vs. Hornets with 'weird pain'

Kemba details 'weird pain' from injury in Celtics-Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' ugly loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday came with a concerning injury development.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker ran to the locker room in pain while holding his left hip on a defensive possession with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter of Sunday's game at Spectrum Center.

Walker's injury had C's fans holding their breath until he returned later in the second quarter and appeared no worse for wear.

So, what happened? Walker admitted even he wasn't sure after Boston's 125-104 loss.

"I can't really explain it, to be honest," Walker told reporters. "I don't know. Just felt some weird pain on my side. Can't really explain it. It was pretty painful at the time.

"I'm fine right now, but I'm still hurting a little, to be honest. I guess I'll get some better information on it tomorrow. Just watch the situation and see how I feel when I wake up."

The injury didn't appear to affect Walker's play, as he finished with 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in just under 30 minutes of action.

The Celtics could ill afford to lose Walker now, as the 30-year-old is averaging 26 points over his last three games. He's still sitting out the second night of back-to-backs and has missed two of the last four games as a result, but when he's healthy, he's crucial to Boston's success as a third option behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.