Kemba Walker happily joins NBA players in roasting Kyle Kuzma's outfit

By all accounts, Kemba Walker sounds like he's getting along well with Team USA ahead of the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

But that won't stop him from piling on teammate Kyle Kuzma.

It all started when the young Los Angeles Lakers forward and Team USA member posted an Instagram photo of himself wearing a pretty hideous outfit.

Kuzma immediately took heat for his wardrobe choice -- Isaiah Thomas: "Cuh that ain't it!!!! Come on bro;" Anthony Davis: "Man what the hell you got on!" -- and inadvertently sparked a new trend in the #kuzchallenge.

And guess who joined in with Kuzma standing right next to him during a Team USA photo shoot in Australia?

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown also shared a video on his Instagram story of Walker mocking Kuzma (and getting a pretty good rise out of teammate Jayson Tatum).

Video of Kemba's #kuzchallenge, via Jaylen Brown's Instagram story 😂 pic.twitter.com/DXVkhkRLt6 — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) August 20, 2019

This is quality trolling from Walker, and it didn't go unnoticed, as Kuzma fired a playful shot back in the Celtics guard's direction on his Instagram story.

Kuzma

Kuzma and Walker probably won't be as chummy when they meet as rivals during the regular season, but at least the two can have some fun at each other's expense.

