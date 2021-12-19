Kemba Walker calls out Knicks after big game against Celtics

Kemba voices frustration with Knicks after big game against C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kemba Walker came to Boston on a mission Saturday night.

With several New York players in health and safety protocols, Walker and fellow ex-Celtic Evan Fournier both got the start for the Knicks in their first game in Boston since the C's parted ways with them this offseason.

Celtics vs. Knicks takeaways: C's spoil Kemba Walker's revenge game

Walker didn't let that opportunity go to waste. While Fournier led all scorers at TD Garden with 32 points on 13-of-24 shooting, Walker added a season-high 29 points on 8-of-20 shooting in his first game action since Nov. 26.

CARDIAC.



24 points and counting for Kemba. pic.twitter.com/NqA8RFOjpc — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 19, 2021

KEMBA. AGAIN.



He's up to 27. pic.twitter.com/fcQPHVFXax — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 19, 2021

Walker clearly was playing with something to prove -- and clearly wasn't pleased about his lack of playing time to that point. When asked after the game if he wanted to stay with the Knicks, Walker responded:

"I hate it. I want to play"

"I hate it. I want to play."



Kemba Walker on not playing previous 10 games for #Knicks after scoring 29 points vs. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/3tGWOnF2dd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 19, 2021

Kemba Walker admits it's been a "rough couple years" with injuries he's dealt with, but that everyone goes through tough times. "I've had a great career thus far, and a lot of things have gone my way. It's a tough time right now ... [but] I feel like I'm built for any situation." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 19, 2021

The 31-year-old had been averaging just 11.7 points and 3.1 assists per game before head coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from the rotation. The Knicks have a crowded backcourt with Derrick Rose, Alec Burks and Immanuel Quickley on the roster, and Walker has lost some explosiveness after a knee injury that limited his effectiveness with Boston.

Story continues

Still, it seems like Walker at least could be a spark plug off the bench for New York, and Saturday's effort proved he's still a very capable scorer.

If there's anyone who understands Walker's frustration, it's Isaiah Thomas, who tweeted his support of his fellow ex-Celtics guard Saturday night.

HOOP game!!!!! Let that boy rock out https://t.co/5JvET0jVd5 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 19, 2021

Walker's next chance to prove himself will come Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.