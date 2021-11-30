Kemba Walker on the block

So what do the Knicks do now with their prized offseason addition? Multiple league sources believe the Knicks will look to trade Walker, whose value on the trade market, much like his production, is at an all-time low.

Source: A. Sherrod Blakely @ Bleacher Report

Kemba Walker went from Homecoming King to the DNP zone in 20 games.

Nikola Vucevic best game of the season:

30 PTS

14 REB

5 AST

12-19 FG

6-6 3P

He is the 2nd player in NBA history with a 30/10/5 game and 5+ threes without missing (Kemba Walker). pic.twitter.com/Hm9jKh4ipe – 10:17 PM

The Knicks decided that 20 games were enough to slice the starters. And Kemba Walker is the casualty.

Story on an expelled point guard, a rebuilding defense and a coaching staff that started experimenting with change 48 hours ago: https://t.co/m7QB9Sm6CO

($1/MONTH SUB INSIDE) pic.twitter.com/nNAx17fqqN – 9:07 PM

Today's news out of New York only underscores how Boston has benefited from acquiring Al Horford this summer. Not only has Horford clearly been better than Kemba Walker, but he's played very important minutes — especially with Robert Williams missing several games already.

New ESPN story: Six weeks after he made his official return to New York, Kemba Walker finds himself not only out of the starting lineup, but out of the Knicks' rotation entirely.

Lowe Post podcast: ESPN's Suns guru on the red-hot Suns leading into their showdown vs GSW, then checks in on the Lakers after a crazy 10 days — plus MPJ, Joe Harris, Kemba reaction, more:

A statistical summary of why the Knicks are pulling Kemba Walker from the rotation:

Knicks have the best defense in the league when he’s on the bench (99.0 DRtg) & are dead last (116.3 DRtg) when he’s on the floor.

They are 27th in offense with him playing, 9th with him off. – 2:57 PM

Kemba Walker out of Knicks starting rotation, Alec Burks in, Thibodeau says

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau says that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation

Kemba Walker didn't just lose his starting job; he's out of the rotation entirely, says Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks removing Kemba Walker from rotation: A hard pill to swallow, but it's the right move for New York.

https://t.co/MW8mG5UdqY pic.twitter.com/8y9U954YRL – 2:02 PM

Kemba Walker can be a great veteran 6th man point guard at this point in his career.

The problem with the Knicks’ rotation is they already have that in Derrick Rose. – 1:58 PM

Derrick Rose is listed as questionable for tomorrow but I'd be surprised if he doesn't play. Thibodeau wouldn't announce Kemba is out of the rotation just to play Kemba tomorrow.

Knicks have a 116.3 defensive rating and a -13.3 net rating with Kemba Walker on the court. Coach Tom Thibodeau has benched Walker. Now, Thibs will start Alec Burks at point guard. New York has a +5.2 net rating with Burks on the court.

Major backcourt news today from both New York teams with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirming that Kemba Walker is out of the starting lineup and Nets coach Steve Nash saying Joe Harris is headed for ankle surgery.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:38 PM

Tom Thibodeau explains his big decision:

Alec Burks is the starting point guard and Kemba Walker is out of the rotation.

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:36 PM

Tom Thibodeau says, at the moment, PG Kemba Walker is not part of the NYK rotation. Says he views Walker as a starter & doesn't see good fit for Walker off bench. "I have great respect for who Kemba is as a person… & all he's accomplished in this league."

Thought it was a really nice signing when the Knicks got Kemba … also thought Bullock would be good on the Mavs.
Feeling smart about now.

Feeling smart about now. – 1:14 PM

Kemba Walker has been removed from the Knicks rotation by coach Tom Thibodeau 👀

Alec Burks will be the team’s starting point guard going forward. pic.twitter.com/WHylJoi7xH – 1:14 PM

Kemba Walker this season:

11.7 PPG

2.6 RPG

3.1 APG

24.5 MPG

All career-lows

The Knicks have been outscored by 122 points with Kemba on the floor this season, the worst +/- by any player on a winning team. pic.twitter.com/OBiaO2DBkH – 1:11 PM

only 3 rotation players have a worse net differential than kemba walker's -25.5: facu campazzo, jalen green, and jamychal green

"I trust coach. He's going to do what's best for the team," said Randle of Thibs decision to take Kemba Walker out of rotation and start Burks in his place.

Just another reminder that the Knicks are paying more money per year for Kemba Walker than the Celtics are paying for Dennis Schroder. That decision was inexplicable then and is even worse now.

Poor Kemba. I feel for him. One of the truly nice guys in the NBA. Always held himself accountable. Sad to see it go this way.

I didn't see the Kemba news and immediately wonder if there is any sense in a move for the Pelicans while checking out his bball ref page it was you who thought that

Whoa….Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out of the Knicks rotation. Alec Burks will start at PG for New York.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau tells reporters that Kemba Walker is out of the rotation, and Alec Burks will remain the starting point guard.

Kemba Walker is out of the Knicks rotation "as of right now," Tom Thibodeau says. He says he will tighten the rotation moving forward. "It would be tough to play three small guards together," Thibodeau says. Says he has great respect for Walker and all he's accomplished.

Kemba is out of the rotation as of now. "It's a tough decision to make, but you have to do what's best for the team." Burks is stater.

However, league sources believe Walker’s value has the potential to change as the Knicks get closer to the Feb. 10 trade deadline and teams get more desperate to add a veteran who, despite his defensive shortcomings, has shown he can still make shots, albeit in a more limited capacity. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021

A source close to the Knicks indicated New York may also have a potential trade partner in the Houston Rockets, who are eager to move John Wall. Like Walker, Wall has had his share of injuries that have factored heavily in him not playing at the level that made him an All-Star from 2014 to 2018. In fact, Wall hasn’t played in an NBA game since April 23, 2021. And while Wall not playing in Houston was agreed upon by both sides earlier this season, he and the Rockets are reportedly having conversations about a return to the active roster. -via Bleacher Report / November 30, 2021