Kelvin Joseph among Cowboys back at practice, Elliott limited, Dan Quinn straps on helmet for drills

Cowboys executive vice president said earlier in the week that none of the team’s injured reserve players would be likely to play in Week 6 versus New England. But that doesn’t mean the clock hasn’t started on the return to action for some of them.

Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and tight end Sean McKeon were set to participate in the individual portion of practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy said in the morning’s press conference. With the designation to return placed on the two players, the Cowboys can activate either within the next 21 days. It sounds, though, as if the coaching staff will take a slow and easy approach, bringing them back more fully after the Week 7 bye.

Safety Donovan Wilson also practiced once again in a limited fashion, his first action after missing four straight games with a groin injury.

In other news from Wednesday’s session, cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) did not practice, nor did safety Damontae Kazee (hip). Defensive end Dorance Armstrong remained sidelined as well with an ankle injury.

No practice for Trevon Diggs or Damontae Kazee today, though Donovan Wilson did in fact upgrade to a limited participant. pic.twitter.com/xrMsVRtVpM — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 13, 2021

Running back Ezekiel Elliott was limited, still sore from the blow he took to his lower back and ribs when he landed on a sideline pylon during Sunday’s win over the Giants. He fully expects to be ready for this week’s game in Foxborough.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott worked in practice today but remains sore from his lower back/back part of ribs hitting pylon. Bruising. Ice, hot tub regiment. "So from here until next week I’ll be in the hot tub," Zeke said. "I might be a prune by the time we get to New England." — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 13, 2021

Wednesday’s practice was held inside The Star at Frisco due to inclement weather in the Dallas area.

The most unusual development from the day’s drills, though, was defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pulling on a helmet to do some one-on-one (and head-to-head) instructional work with his unit.

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn had the helmet on for today’s pass rushing drills. (Photo: Quinn vs. Randy Gregory) pic.twitter.com/rRs47wck07 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2021

According to Jon Machota from The Athletic, the “Cowboys are expecting more cut blocks this week, so Quinn was putting more emphasis on that in practice.”

He added this observation from linebacker Micah Parsons: “That’s the type of hands-on coach he is. My man put a helmet on and started diving at knees.”

