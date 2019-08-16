Kelvin Harmon was called for offensive pass interference, but it definitely wasn't offensive pass interference

Well, you know what they say: it's preseason for the refs as well.

During Thursday night's preseason action between the Redskins and the Bengals, Dwayne Haskins dropped back looking for fellow rookie Kelvin Harmon. A slightly underthrown ball it forced Harmon to collide with a Cincinnati defensive back who had his back turned to the ball.

Crashing with Harmon before the ball had reached them, it fell incomplete and a flag was thrown.

Based on the description, and how the play looked, if you were to think there was some type of pass interference you'd probably bet on it being on the defense. Well, think again.

The call on the field was offensive pass interference against Harmon, much to the disagreement of the players, coaches, fans and pretty much anyone else who had seen the play.

The crowd doesn't like it! The offensive pass interference call on Kelvin Harmon stands. pic.twitter.com/x5gUghtRMq — 106.7 The Fan (@1067theFan) August 16, 2019

No surprise, Jay Gruden decided to challenge the call with the new rule in place. After losing his first challenge earlier in the night, he'd surely move back to .500 after this one. right? Guess again.

The call stood, and Gruden lost the challenge.

Dwayne Haskins underthrows Kelvin Harmon. Harmon tries to make play on underthrown ball over defender who isn't looking. Ref throws flag... For OPI. Gruden challenges & loses the challenge.



Thank God the NFL committee got together in offseason & fixed the #Rams #Saints issue SMH pic.twitter.com/vXyGBZLwCy



— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) August 16, 2019

Like it's been said, it's preseason for the refs too, but this is probably something that shouldn't have made it past training camp. Luckily for the Redskins, the call won't have a major impact on their season (sorry, Saints).

Harmon was also called for another questionable PI later in the contest, so it's clear that Thursday was just not his night.

