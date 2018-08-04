Kelvin Benjamin takes shot at Cam Newton

Kelvin Benjamin held nothing back in an interview with The Athletic’s Tim Graham on Saturday, especially as it relates to his former quarterback with the Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton.

Benjamin, who is entering his second year as a Buffalo Bills receiver, referenced Newton’s accuracy and knowledge.

Benjamin played two and a half years with the Panthers. He was a first round draft pick in 2014, and he proceeded to catch 73 passes for 1,009 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. Then, after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in 2015, he returned to catch 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.

In 2017, the former Florida State receiver had had enough. He requested to be moved, according to a piece from the Associated Press’ John Wawrow this past June.

Ultimately, Benjamin landed with the Bills.

As of August 4, Buffalo has not settled on a quarterback. Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, Nathan Peterman and recent draft pick Josh Allen are vying for the spot.

For Benjamin’s sake, hopefully the man who earns the job is accurate and knowledgeable unlike Newton — 2015’s most valuable player.

