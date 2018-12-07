Kelvin Benjamin decides he's tired of losing and signs with the Chiefs for playoff run

Former Bills receiver Kelvin Benjamin will join the Chiefs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Getting released by the Buffalo Bills may have been the best thing to happen to Kelvin Benjamin. The 27-year-old wideout will join the Kansas City Chiefs for the postseason stretch, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Benjamin is signing a one-year deal with the club. He’ll remain with the team for the rest of the season and then become a free agent.

Benjamin gives the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes yet another weapon in the passing game. While he won’t take playing time away from Tyreek Hill or Sammy Watkins, Benjamin gives the team a receiver with a different skill set. At 6-foot-5, size has always been Benjamin’s strongest asset. At the very least, he gives Mahomes another dangerous red-zone threat. He could also provide insurance in case Watkins’ foot injury continues to bother him down the stretch.

In 12 games with the Bills this season, Benjamin disappointed. He caught just 23 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown.

The move to the Chiefs could help him get back on track. With the move, Benjamin will go from the 31st-ranked offense in the NFL to the best offense in the NFL. The Bills are averaging 14.8 points this season. The Chiefs lead the league with 37 points per game.

