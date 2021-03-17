Kelvin Beachum’s contract is a bargain for Cardinals

Jess Root
·1 min read
The Arizona Cardinals have done nothing in free agency this week other than retain their own players. They are doing so on team-friendly contracts. The two-year deal for outside linebacker Markus Golden is a bargain. So is the announced deal for right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

He agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday, and some of the terms of his deal were reported on Wednesday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The deal is for two years, $4 million with $2.075 million fully guaranteed.

He played in 100% of the team’s snaps last season at right tackle and was solid. The soon-to-be 32-year-old made only the league minimum last season at $1.05 million.

The way this looks, it appears he is getting $1 million to sign and will make the veteran minimum of $1.075 million in 2021 and that salary is fully guaranteed. It would make his 2021 cap hit only $1.58 million.

The Cardinals get a solid veteran starter at a reasonable deal. They haven’t made any splashes in free agency since they signed defensive lineman J.J. Watt last month, but they are solidifying their roster.

