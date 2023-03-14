Kelvin Beachum’s 2-year deal worth $5.15 million

The one move in free agency the Arizona Cardinals have made thus far is agree to a new two-year deal with right tackle Kelvin Beachum.

That deal is quite reasonable for a starting tackle.

The contract is two years and worth $5.15 million.

Reporter Aaron Wilson has the details of Beachum’s deal.

He gets a $2.095 signing bonus and will make a fully guaranteed $1.165 million in salary. It is the league minimum. That gives him $3.26 million in total guarantees this year.

His 2024 salary will be the minimum as well, at $1.21 million. It is not guaranteed. He can also make another $1.24 million in playing time incentives in 2024.

He will make $20,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

His cap hit, assuming there are no voiding years on the back end of the contract, will be a little more than $2.2 million this year.

Assuming he is the starter this year again, it is a bargain.

