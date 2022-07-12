  • Oops!
Kelsey Plum's Aces teammates hilariously mock her tiny WNBA All-Star MVP trophy

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
Kelsey Plum of the Las Vegas Aces gave a phenomenal performance at the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game last weekend, finishing the contest with a record-tying 30 points that helped Team Wilson to a 134-112 win over Team Stewart. Plum was named the 2022 All-Star MVP for her offensive explosion, an award that comes with a trophy to commemorate her accomplishment.

The trophy, however, didn't really reflect the nature of the award or the greatness of Plum's performance.

That is a small trophy. Actually, it's not even a small trophy. It's a tiny trophy. It's a trophy so tiny that you wouldn't even give it to high school athletes. That's barely a Little League trophy! And yet it was the trophy the WNBA gave to Plum on live television, without a hint of irony or any awareness of how it was going to look when a fully grown adult athlete was given a trophy that's the size of a jar of mayonnaise.

For reference, he's the NBA's All-Star MVP trophy.

People definitely noticed that the 2022 WNBA All-Star MVP trophy looked like a plastic toy you could get from the dollar store. Plum's Aces teammates thought the trophy was so ridiculous that they staged a reenactment of the award ceremony using a tiny squeezable fruit pouch.

Others took to Twitter to voice their opinion about the size of the MVP trophy.

The WNBA All-Star MVP trophy is smaller than a regulation WNBA basketball. It's smaller than an average meerkat. It's smaller than the metal water bottles people take to the gym. If a trophy is smaller than any of those things, it's not good enough to give to the All-Star MVP of a professional sports league.

Jul 10, 2022; Chicago, Ill, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents the WNBA All Star Game MVP Award to Team Wilson guard Kelsey Plum at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 10, 2022; Chicago, Ill, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert presents the WNBA All Star Game MVP Award to Team Wilson guard Kelsey Plum at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

