Kelsey Plum Wears Custom Under Armour ‘All the Smoke’ Shoes During Las Vegas Aces Season Debut, Makes Tunnel Entrance in Square-toe Shoes





More from Footwear News





Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum shined on opening night in a pair of custom Under Armour “All the Smoke” PEs on Tuesday night.

Hosting the Phoenix Mercury at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas for a late night showdown on ESPN, the shoes are a play on Plum’s two consecutive years of iconic cigar photos taken during the Las Vegas Aces’ back-to-back championship wins. The Aces have had quite a few wins as of late, as it was announced last week two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson has been added to Nike’s signature family, meaning a signature sneaker is officially on the way soon. Since the “All the Smoke” shoes are an exclusive player edition created solely for Plum, it’s unclear at the moment if there will be future iterations for the general public to purchase.

Kelsey Plum on opening night.

A standout player at the University of Washington, Plum was selected first overall by what was then the San Antonio Stars in the 2017 WNBA Draft. Relocating to Las Vegas the following year where the team was renamed the Las Vegas Aces, Plum’s career has also seen her earning honors such as the WNBA Sixth Player of the Year in 2021, and averaging career highs across the board in all categories from 2022 onward.

A closer look at the shoes.

Plum’s “All the Smoke” sneakers are fittingly a shoe designed for a champ as it features a quartz white color base color accessorized by added metallic gold on the heels and panels, which is a subtle nod to the team’s championship rings. Additionally, Under Armour incorporated Plum’s “KP” logo to the heel in cordovan and a dark red hue, as well as ingraining a gold outline into the cigar band featured alongside the shoe. The sneakers were completed by a cordovan incorporated into the lace webbing.

For a recent “ring night,” she opted for a different footwear look. The athlete made a striking tunnel entrance wearing Alexander Wang with a square-toe shoe silhouette.

The Aces are set to next host the Los Angeles Sparks on May 18 at the Michelob Ultra Arena.









Launch Gallery: WNBA Draft 2024 Red Carpet: All the Shoes

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.