Kelsey Plum is on a tear, making her mark as a starter for the Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum of the Aces is congratulated by teammates after hitting a 3-pointer Sunday against the Dallas Wings. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has thrived in her new role as a starter under coach Becky Hammon, one season after being named the WNBA’s Sixth Player of the Year.

Plum continued her dominant streak Sunday, notching 32 points behind 52.6 percent from the field in her 40 minutes on the court.

Plum helped secure her side an 84-78 victory over the Dallas Wings, sinking a clutch three with three minutes and 56 seconds left on the clock to put the game out of reach.

“F**k the bench,” Plum told The Athletic ahead of the 2022 regular season. “I’m so sick of the bench. I’m a starter in this league and I know it; and I think everyone else does.”

The 27-year-old has reached a new peak of her game after returning from tearing her Achilles in June 2020, with the 2022 season finally presenting the guard with an opportunity to shine.

Averaging 19.8 points behind 46.8 percent from beyond the arc, six assists and 3.5 rebounds through 33.3 minutes per game, Plum is putting the league on notice.

“I think it’s been a long time coming,” Plum told The Athletic. “I feel comfortable in my own skin; on the court, off the court. I feel like I’m ready. I’m ready for that. I’m gonna continue to play at the level that I’m playing at and continue to learn and get better and grow to be the best player I can be for this team offensively and defensively.”

The Las Vegas Aces top the league standings with a 10-2 record, leading the WNBA in points and rebounds per game.

