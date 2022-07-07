Kelsey Plum with an And One vs. New York Liberty
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. New York Liberty, 07/06/2022
Otto Porter Jr. depicted why he chose to sign with the Toronto Raptors over reuniting with the reigning NBA champion Warriors.
Browns finally trade former No. 1 pick, and Baker Mayfield's arrival in Carolina provides a path for a team desperate to find an answer behind center.
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
Simon Clarke, 35, wins first Tour stage of his career Wout van Aert retains yellow jersey on chaotic day Tadej Pogacar cements position as favourite Primoz Roglic loses over 2mins on Pogacar Three Britons in top 10 of overall standings
Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats have landed the state’s top football recruit
Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move? We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.
Are there any suitors left for Jimmy Garoppolo?
Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors, the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% […]
Rodriguez signed with the Tigers last offseason.
Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired a future first round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and the draft rights to center Jalen Duren. Source: New York Knicks @ NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? ...
Morant also referred to himself by the Jordan nickname "The Black Jesus."
Raptors players past and present have started weighing in on the bizarre comments Fox Sports pundit Chris Broussard recently made about Toronto.
John Daly - in Akron, Ohio, for the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship - hit a golf ball over I-76 and onto a football field.
If the SEC and Big Ten look to poach ACC schools, which will be the most attractive? Here’s a look, factoring in such things as football success, academic reputation, non-football athletic success, market sizes and booster money.
The Brooklyn Nets may not accept Russell Westbrook in a potential Kyrie Irving trade, which would require the Lakers to get creative.
The Big Ten waiting on Notre Dame may end up forcing the Ducks into a leap to the Big 12 rather than following USC and UCLA.
Rory McIlroy has told his friend Ian Poulter that he was wrong to take his home circuit to court in order to be reinstated in this week's Scottish Open, saying that such action by the Saudi rebels will only fuel "resentment" among the pros on the traditional tours.
When Kayla Harrison was a free agent, there was much ado about her worth – and PFL made the most lucrative offer.
Kendrick Perkins gave what might be one of the most fascinating takes on the Kevin Durant trade rumors since the Nets star's request became public last week.