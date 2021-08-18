Kelsey Plum with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Kelsey Plum with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/17/2021
Dhani Harrison, Olivia Harrison oversaw London installation by floral artist Ruth Davis
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
Trail Blazers rookie Greg Brown III capped off summer league with his best performance, and even impressed LeBron James in the process.
Boston used the Gordon Hayward trade exception to acquire Evan Fournier.
To kick off of a mini-series based on team strengths and weaknesses by division, Brad Stonebraker begins by taking a look at the Pacific Division. (Getty Images)
The former head coach seems to be easing into the new role nicely.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Louis King slammed home a two-handed dunk with a little more than two minutes left in the third quarter of the NBA Summer League championship game, let out a monstrous roar and promptly flexed with authority. Fittingly, it was King who dominated for Sacramento and finished with 21 points to help the Kings cruise to a 100-67 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in front of a sparse, masked crowd that barely filled the bottom bowl, an uncommon scene for a title game that has packed the venue in recent years prior to the pandemic. It was Sacramento's first Summer League title since 2014.
Here are the 4 biggest takeaways from the Knicks' Summer League performance.
To the casual observer, Kemba Walker’s words may sound like a cliché from a local athlete returning home. But if you know Walker and his story, you know that the message he sent to Knick fans on Tuesday was authentic.
Without Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors couldn't hold on to beat the Lakers in their final Summer League game.
After trailing by as many as 17 points, the Lakers defeated the Warriors, 84-76. Trevelin Queen led all scorers with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lakers, while Moses Moody tallied 14 points for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Lakers finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 3-2, while the Warriors finish 2-3.
An all-around complete effort propelled the Kings to a Summer League championship.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Goran Dragic.
Pop dropped the mic and made a surprising revelation about what Team USA's gold medal means to him.
Retired NBA star Tracy McGrady is asking $8 million for his amenity-loaded home outside Houston, where he spent six seasons with the Rockets.
He earned his chance with his play in Summer League.
Michigan's Juwan Howard discusses his critics, winning the Big Ten title and more.
Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier spoke to reporters for the first time as New York Knicks on Tuesday.
The Minnesota Timberwolves have engaged the Philadelphia 76ers on a Ben Simmons deal.