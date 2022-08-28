Kelsey Plum with an And One vs. Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/28/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/28/2022
Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/28/2022
Sue Bird (Seattle Storm) with an Assist vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/28/2022
Ryan Blaney said he was ready to relax with a beer after beating Martin Truex Jr. by three points for the final NASCAR Cup playoff spot.
Josh Jones not only makes the roster — he may be a regular. The defense may use a lot of three safeties to free Jamal Adams to rush.
Sen. Bernie Sanders acknowledged during a Sunday interview that he agreed with Democrat criticism of President Biden's student loan handout, but defended the proposal.
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.
Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club.
Austin Dillon bumped Austin Cinrdic to win the Daytona regular-season finale; Ryan Blaney also made the Cup playoffs while Martin Truex Jr. was eliminated.
McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup for the third time.
NASCAR Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon made the playoffs by winning the regular-season finale, and Ryan Blaney earned the final slot on points.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informs team of the death of senior VP Jason Jenkins after the game. He calls Jenkins ‘a dear member' of the organization.
When is the last time you sent an actual letter?
Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson said the slurs and comments “grew into threats which caused us to feel unsafe.” Rachel’s father said she called him as soon as she was on the bus after Duke’s game ended and the two spoke for several hours.
The regular season's final race set the playoff field for 2022, and Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs.
Rory McIlroy overcame a six-stroke deficit to capture the 2022 Tour Championship and claim a record third FedExCup title.
Lewis Hamilton and former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso appear to have reopened old sores, with the Briton refusing to apologise to the Spaniard in person after learning that Alonso had called him an "idiot" who "only knows how to drive when starting first" following their spectacular first-lap collision in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
Julius Erving loves Kobe Bryant and even played with the Mamba's father … but he tells TMZ Sports the NBA shouldn't retire the Lakers legend's numbers league-wide like it did with Bill Russell earlier this summer. Most believe that following Adam ...
The internet and social media had a lot of fun at Desmond Howard's expense after some pretty off-the-wall College Football Playoff picks.
Austin Dillon's wife was doing a rain dance during a lengthy weather delay in hopes of getting the skies to open up again and wash out the rest of the race. “I got upset," Dillon said. Dillon avoided a massive wreck in the rain to take the lead before a red flag and returned more than three hours later to finish off an improbable victory at Daytona International Speedway and snag a playoff spot in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale Sunday.
In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head back home to the other side of the world. The rest of the schedule Monday will be overshadowed by the contest that precedes Kyrgios vs. Kokkinakis at night: 23-time major champion Serena Williams, in what could be the last singles match of her career, against Danka Kovinic.