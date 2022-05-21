Kelsey Plum with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 05/21/2022
We've seen Jordan Spieth do some crazy stuff with a golf ball, but ...
Early Voting handed Epicenter another Triple Crown heartbreak on Saturday, holding off the Kentucky Derby runner-up to win the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes.
Draymond Green was in foul trouble all night Friday, and after he fouled out, he was greeted by a perplexed Andre Iguodala.
Steph Curry has been using a new celebration during the playoffs when he closes out a game or series, and his coach has no problem with it.
Kyle Busch will start on the pole for Sunday night's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Ryan Blaney starts second.
The Mavericks have been fined twice this postseason for their players getting too close to the court, and it started to become an issue in Game 2 against the Warriors.
The road to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City is mapped out. A look at the NCAA softball tournament schedule and regional results.
After more than two years of reports, rumours and promises from within, the Saudi rebel circuit will finally announce players who will officially play in their opening LIV Golf Invitational next month in Hertfordshire.
ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele was hospitalized with apparent facial injuries Thursday after a wayward golf ball struck her in the […] The post ESPN anchor Sage Steele hospitalized, recovering after hit with golf ball at PGAs appeared first on TheGrio.
It didn't take Shannon Sharpe long to name 10.
David Benavidez boldly sent a message to his rivals in both deed and words Saturday. First the super middleweight contender delivered a short, but fearful beating against overmatched David Lemieux before the fight was mercifully stopped in the third ...
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo had some interesting comments about the Boston Celtics after taking Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on Saturday.
THe UNC basketball program's top transfer target has withdrawn his name from the 2022 NBA draft and will transfer.
Reggie Miller gave a hilarious compliment to Kevon Looney during his stellar Game 2 performance.
Tiger Woods will not compete in the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship after withdrawing from the tournament on Saturday.
"Getting invited into the Green Room, I was like, 'Oh man, this is a dream come true," Kevon Looney told FOX Sports. "But then to not get called until the 30th pick, you watch everyone get drafted, not knowing when you're going to get picked or not. ...
Dub Nation has seen this maneuver before, but the Dallas Mavericks weren't prepared.
In his first time qualifying on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Jimmie Johnson turned in a speedy four laps for the sixth best result.
Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi lambasted travel conditions in the WNBA after her team's loss to the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.