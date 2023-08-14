Kelsey Plum nails it from behind the arc

“I understand expansion is important ... I don’t think that should take precedence over charter flights. I don’t think that should take precedence over salary benefits,” Aces star Kelsey Plum said.
Unless Michigan self-imposes a suspension on its coach, Jim Harbaugh is expected to be on the sideline for the entire Wolverine season.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
All eyes will be on Brock Purdy's elbow before the season starts.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here are some of the notable instances during the nearly 3½-hour ceremony that had a big-time Texas flavor but a Midwest ending.
Carolina fans got their first look at rookie QB Bryce Young.
Jim Harbaugh's NCAA issues stem from recruiting violations committed by several Wolverines staff members and an alleged cover-up.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Saturday's Cowboys at Jaguars game.
Verstappen clinched the 2022 title with four races to go. He could clinch it even earlier in 2023.
Here's how to watch Saturday's Colts at Bills NFL preseason opener.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Our fantasy football analysts unveil their draft rankings for the 2023 season — who will end up on your teams?
Check out our latest batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
The health of Tua Tagovailoa is a big story for the Dolphins this season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski highlights some veteran players who are set to provide draft value in 2023.
The Steelers got hot late last season.
The top half of the Pac-12 looks to be exceptionally good heading into 2023.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
Matt Harmon reveals his biggest takeaways from a recent dynasty startup draft, including trying to balance chasing emerging stars with proven production.