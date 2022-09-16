Kelsey Plum with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Connecticut Sun
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/15/2022
K-pop superstars SEVENTEEN will join the lineup at the inaugural LA3C festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on December 10-11. LA3C, which stands for “Los Angeles, the Capital of Culture & Creativity,” will be headlined by Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma. Rap legend Snoop Dogg, who recently collaborated with BTS, will perform as a guest performer as well.
Former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright didn't hold back on the 49ers' decision to change quarterbacks this offseason.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Boston Red Sox found a new low on Wednesday when they allowed a three-run Little League home run vs. the New York Yankees.
Your Thursday Night Football viewing experience is about to change. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of the Jeff Bezos’ retailing behemoth – begins streaming Thursday night NFL games with tonight’s Chargers-Chiefs tilt in Kansas City and will continue to for the next 15 weeks.
The All-Pro safety picked up the 260-pound Kelce and dropped him.
One of the Patriots' most impressive streaks -- the longest of its kind in the NFL currently -- could end Sunday in Week 2.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
The tributes poured in quickly on Thursday when Roger Federer announced his retirement from tennis after a career than lasted more than two decades and brought him 103 singles titles. Federer’s rivalry with Rafael Nadal has been a defining part of tennis this century, and the Spaniard expressed his regret they will not meet again in a grand slam final.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Robert Sarver, the Phoenix Suns owner accused of so much bad, also has done great things to lift women and people of color.
The first "Thursday Night Football" regular-season game on Amazon Prime Video didn’t disappoint, with the Chiefs rallying past the visiting Chargers.
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs held off Justin Herbert and the Chargers 27-24 on Thursday Night Football to improve to 2-0 on the season.
U.S. Captain Davis Love III rounded out the team on Wednesday, Sept. 7, when he made is six captain’s selections. Here are the golfers who will represent the United States.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin just gave the highest praise to a Patriots player.
Fred Couples had the 2009 U.S. Presidents Cup team thinking he'd bench Tiger Woods in case the International had an injury.
Aaron Judge explained to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci why he considers Barry Bonds' 73 home runs to be the record.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.