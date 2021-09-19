Kelsey Plum Goes Off For 23 Points In Aces' Win (September 19, 2021)

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kelsey Plum did her thing tonight with 23 points to lead the Aces past the Mercury in a thriller.

Recommended Stories