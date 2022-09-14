Kelsey Plum on Game 2 bounceback: 'Shooters shoot...just stay aggressive'
The Las Vegas Aces guard spoke following a 20-point performance in her team's win in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
The Las Vegas Aces guard spoke following a 20-point performance in her team's win in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals.
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Complete schedule, how to watch (TV/streaming), updated playoff format, qualified teams, full bracket and more.
Ryan Mountcastle hit a game-tying solo homer and Austin Hays hit a go-ahead RBI double in the the 5th to give O's a 4-3 win over the Nats
As impressive as Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon has been, it raises a question: What the hell were NBA teams doing in passing her by?
"Wolf of Wall Street" star Leonardo DiCaprio is "getting to know" supermodel Gigi Hadid following his split with longtime ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone.
Members of the select committee face multiple huge X factors, from Mike Pence's testimony, to future public hearings, to writing their final report and legislative recommendations.
Get rid of motion sickness instantly when you use this highly recommended product.
Lindsay Pearce competed on Oxygen's reality-competition series and won a role on "Glee," but she said her aired experience didn't tell the full story.
On the Oxygen reality show, "The Boys" actor Abraham Lim said he stood up to the famous producer after he said Lim was lying about hurting his ankle.
Watch the country trio compete in the season finale of America’s Got Talent tomorrow on NBC.
We're so thrilled for this big boy!
Selma Blair presented at the 2022 Emmy Awards and got a standing ovation while walking on stage with a cane. A timeline of her journey with multiple sclerosis.
Tim Michels blamed Milwaukee's rising homicide rate on opponent Gov. Tony Evers' refusal to hold criminals accountable.
He was “professing his love” to her as he dragged her, deputies said.
Bill Belichick gave an update on Anfernee Jennings.
Jaire Alexander said he had asked to cover Justin Jefferson all week at practice. The Packers went in a different direction, and it didn't work out.
Saquon Barkley appears to be back and better than ever. Check out our fantasy analysts' RB rankings for Week 2.
We've heard stories about Larry Bird's legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.
Antetokounmpo picked up two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls, earning him an ejection.
Watching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.
Former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Martz already seems to have made up his mind about Trey Lance.