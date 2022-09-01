Kelsey Plum with a First Basket of The Game vs. Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Seattle Storm, 08/31/2022
Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) with a Deep 3 vs. Las Vegas Aces, 08/31/2022
All the information you need to follow the 2022 WNBA playoffs.
“When I saw the game getting down to the wire I was like, ‘well, we’re not going to let this happen again,’ I learned my lesson,” Wilson said. Chelsea Gray finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for the Aces, while Kelsey Plum added 18 points. Game 3 is Sunday in Seattle.
Williams won the opening set in a tiebreak Kontaveit goes on the attack and forces a third set Roared on by Tiger Woods, Williams proves too strong and seals third round place
The Indiana Pacers wanted the Lakers to include another important trade asset in a potential trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
NFL insider Adam Schefter broke an NBA story over the Warriors signing Jerome Robinson to a camp contract.
The Phoenix Suns are linked to another Los Angeles Lakers star in the latest NBA trade speculation surrounding the team.
Four-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was seated in Williams’ player box with her father Alexis Ohanian
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th homer of the season to help the Angels rally to a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday at Angel Stadium.
Cameron Smith probably expected doomsday predictions concerning his future in the majors following his £100 million switch to the Saudi rebel circuit, but he would surely not have anticipated the pessimism coming from a fellow golfer on the LIV Golf Series.
Is the 40-year-old sure she wants to retire? She upsets No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit in three sets to earn third-round match on Friday at U.S. Open.
Serena Williams will retire from tennis following the US Open after a legendary career, and it's an honor to watch her play one last tournament — and to see her daughter Olympia cheer her on from the sidelines.View Entire Post ›
Serena Williams upsets No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit to advance in U.S. Open.
Serena Williams turned to Tiger Woods for his input before she made her recent comeback from a year-long injury absence. On Wednesday night, Woods sat courtside at the U.S. Open, throwing uppercuts in the stands to cheer Williams on to victory. “He’s one of the reasons I’m here,” Williams said after beating No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows in what could be the last tournament of her career.
LeBron James was happy for Steph Curry after the Warriors' superstar graduated from Davidson College on Wednesday.
Politicians, sports stars and celebrities took to social media to celebrate Serena Williams' second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.