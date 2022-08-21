Kelsey Plum with a First Basket of The Game vs. Phoenix Mercury

Associated Press

Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.