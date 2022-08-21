Kelsey Plum with a First Basket of The Game vs. Phoenix Mercury
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a First Basket of The Game vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/20/2022
Chelsea Gray had 27 points and eight assists and hit a career-high seven of Las Vegas' WNBA playoff-record 23 3-pointers and the Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 117-80 on Saturday night to sweep the best-of-three series.
The Mercury started the playoffs without Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Now, after a brutal injury, they're down another.
Many expected this first-round series to be the rematch of the 2018 WNBA Finals that we never got. The opening act delivered.
The shorthanded Mercury were no match for an Aces team that set a new WNBA record for 3-pointers in a single game.
The WNBA superstar told Insider that meeting the fan, Ashleigh Ahrens, gave her a renewed understanding that "life is so much bigger than basketball."
Shey Peddy is out for the season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon, leaving the Phoenix Mercury even more short-handed in their WNBA playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces. Peedy went down in the third quarter of Game 1 on Wednesday night with a non-contact injury and did not return. The Mercury made the playoffs for a 10th straight season despite playing without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February.
The first game of the Mystics-Storm series was a classic. Can the Mystics snag a win in Seattle to force a Game 3 on Sunday?
The Las Vegas Aces took care of business Saturday night vs. the Phoenix Mercury, closing out their first-round, best-of-three series with a 117-80 victory.
