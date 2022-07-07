Kelsey Plum with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 07/06/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a Deep 3 vs. New York Liberty, 07/06/2022
Otto Porter Jr. depicted why he chose to sign with the Toronto Raptors over reuniting with the reigning NBA champion Warriors.
Robert Crimo has been arrested by police after six people were shot dead in the latest US mass shooting
Browns finally trade former No. 1 pick, and Baker Mayfield's arrival in Carolina provides a path for a team desperate to find an answer behind center.
Grambling State University announced Tuesday the termination of of volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after internal investigation.
Simon Clarke, 35, wins first Tour stage of his career Wout van Aert retains yellow jersey on chaotic day Tadej Pogacar cements position as favourite Primoz Roglic loses over 2mins on Pogacar Three Britons in top 10 of overall standings
Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats have landed the state’s top football recruit
Notre Dame to the SEC? ACC? Big 12? What is the one way the Pac-12 can survive? Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde spoke to the power brokers in college football over the weekend and give you the latest on conference realignment. What is the very next move? We also have two wild stories to cap the podcast... one involving a Florida man spending time in jail for murdering a neighbor's chicken.
Chamath Palihapitiya has sold his remaining stake in the Golden State Warriors, the billionaire venture capitalist and SPAC proponent said on Twitter today. The Social Capital founder said he sold an initial tranche in December and his remaining equity last week. In December, Sportico reported that Arctos increased its stake in the Warriors to 13% […]
Rodriguez signed with the Tigers last offseason.
Shohei Ohtani gave up one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.
The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired a future first round draft pick from Detroit in exchange for guard Kemba Walker and the draft rights to center Jalen Duren. Source: New York Knicks @ NBA.com What's the buzz on Twitter? ...
A great catch and poor base running by the White Sox led to a historic play.
Rafael Nadal admits he does not know whether he will be fit to face Nick Kyrgios in Friday's Wimbledon semi-finals after an abdominal injury nearly forced him to quit against Taylor Fritz.
If the SEC and Big Ten look to poach ACC schools, which will be the most attractive? Here’s a look, factoring in such things as football success, academic reputation, non-football athletic success, market sizes and booster money.
Who is on your Top 5?
Kendrick Perkins gave what might be one of the most fascinating takes on the Kevin Durant trade rumors since the Nets star's request became public last week.
Bryan Marchment played 926 NHL games for 10 different teams before retiring in 2006.
For National Park Service fisheries biologist Jeff Arnold, it was a moment he'd been dreading. Bare-legged in sandals, he was pulling in a net in a shallow backwater of the lower Colorado River last week, when he spotted three young fish that didn't belong there. Minutes later, the park service confirmed their worst fear: smallmouth bass had in fact been found and were likely reproducing in the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam.
The New York Yankees are cruising, but Aaron Judge's contract situation looms large. What Hal Steinbrenner had to say about his team and star player.
The biggest winner won't be known until the Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving scenarios play out. But there are some early winners/losers in NBA free agency.