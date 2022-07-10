Kelsey Plum with an Assist vs. Team Stewart
Kelsey Plum (Team Wilson) with an Assist vs. Team Stewart, 07/10/2022
Actor Tony Sirico, who played the lovable but murderous gangster Paulie Walnuts on the HBO series "The Sopranos" and was frequently cast in Woody Allen films, died on Friday at age 79, his family said. Sirico played a major role in the HBO drama that started in 1999 and became an influential hit early in the era of prestige television. Though he played smaller parts in six Woody Allen movies from 1994 to 2016, Sirico was not especially well known before his breakout role, in which he was a captain in the crime family of lead character Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini.
The fact that we need a survival plan in the event of an active shooter at a picnic in the park is nothing short of surreal. Surreal and awfully sad.
A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys. Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league's best players felt she should be — playing alongside in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory. Griner is in Russia, where she's been detained since February after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.
Cooper Roberts, his twin brother Luke, and their mother Keely were all struck by gunfire at the Highland Park mass shooting.
Mayor Nancy Rotering will attend a White House ceremony on new gun legislation: “It's a great first step. But more needs to be done.”
Heather Morris, Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz were among the many stars to pay tribute to Naya Rivera on Instagram, two years after she tragically drowned in Lake Piru while boating with her son.
A teenage boy tried getting rid of a machete while he was running from officers in Mattapan, police said.
Pennsylvania Republicans then tried to change voting laws to make it harder to boot them out of office.
Are there 10 safeties in the NFL better than Minkah Fitzpatrick?
The late US actor, who has died aged 82, starred in films including The Godfather, Misery and Elf.
The Milwaukee Brewers placed a ceremonial jersey in their dugout Friday to honor an 8-year-old fan of the team who was wounded during the July Fourth mass shooting in a Chicago suburb. Cooper Roberts took bullets in the chest during the shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead. The Brewers hung a jersey in their dugout with the name Roberts and Christian Yelich's jersey number, 22.
Born in Moscow but representing Kazakhstan, Elena Rybakina was crowned Wimbledon champion on Saturday at a tournament where her Russian compatriots were all banned.
Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, honored his late dad over the Fourth of July weekend by drumming Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” at a Laguna Beach block party. Shane Hawkins joined local band the Alive during a show on Monday atop a neighborhood roof to play the track, as evidenced by a TikTok posted on July […]
Several months after joining forces with Kanye West for their collaborative single “Eazy,” The Game brought Ye on stage at his concert in Los Angeles on Friday.
“This Open has been on his mind the entire year. Couple things: he loves the place and it’s going to easier to walk.”
From her white, ruffled dress in 2008 to her bold, all-red outfit in 2022, Natalie Portman isn't afraid to combine glamourous fashion with bold looks.
A Saturday accident involving a horse-drawn omnibus at the Henry Ford's Greenfield Village in Dearborn left one horse dead.
This week in Atlanta, the circuit will see if the pack racing at the 1.5-mile track continues after the spring race.