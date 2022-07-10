Kelsey Plum with an Assist vs. Team Stewart

Associated Press

A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys. Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league's best players felt she should be — playing alongside in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory. Griner is in Russia, where she's been detained since February after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.