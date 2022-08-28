Kelsey Plum with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm

Associated Press

In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head back home to the other side of the world. The rest of the schedule Monday will be overshadowed by the contest that precedes Kyrgios vs. Kokkinakis at night: 23-time major champion Serena Williams, in what could be the last singles match of her career, against Danka Kovinic.