Kelsey Plum with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/28/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/28/2022
Nelly Korda is in position to win once again.
The Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun are meeting in the WNBA playoff semifinals again.
A federal judge has released portions of the affidavit that justified executing a search warrant on former president Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker discusses the ramifications.
Not all household staples are created equally. While many are tried and true additions to help with your home's upkeep, some are just a flat-out waste of money. Others can prove to be not just a...
A sea lion from the Georgia Aquarium has picked a winner for the Georgia Bulldogs versus Oregon Ducks game.
Lingmerth may want to consider buying some property in Central Ohio.
The Diamondbacks are promoting outfielder Corbin Carroll from Triple-A Reno, calling up their most anticipated prospect in more than a decade to the major leagues for the first time.
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
Does "Protect yourself at all times,' include this? You be the judge.
Here's a look at the full payout of the FedExCup bonus money, based on finishes from East Lake Golf Club.
Well, this response took a turn...
NASCAR Daytona results, points: Austin Dillon made the playoffs by winning the regular-season finale, and Ryan Blaney earned the final slot on points.
When is the last time you sent an actual letter?
The fact that Bills punter Matt Araiza admitted to having sex with a minor is problematic according to a prominent attorney.
The regular season's final race set the playoff field for 2022, and Austin Dillon won his way into the playoffs.
The Packers are releasing linebacker Ty Summers.
Lewis Hamilton and former McLaren team-mate Fernando Alonso appear to have reopened old sores, with the Briton refusing to apologise to the Spaniard in person after learning that Alonso had called him an "idiot" who "only knows how to drive when starting first" following their spectacular first-lap collision in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.
That didn't take long.
The internet and social media had a lot of fun at Desmond Howard's expense after some pretty off-the-wall College Football Playoff picks.
In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head back home to the other side of the world. The rest of the schedule Monday will be overshadowed by the contest that precedes Kyrgios vs. Kokkinakis at night: 23-time major champion Serena Williams, in what could be the last singles match of her career, against Danka Kovinic.