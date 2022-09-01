Kelsey Plum with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/31/2022
Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces) with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm, 08/31/2022
Follow Yahoo Sports for live coverage throughout the 2022 WNBA postseason.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
In his first public comments since his controversial move to LIV Golf, Cameron Smith outlined the main reasons why he left.
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
The Indiana Pacers wanted the Lakers to include another important trade asset in a potential trade for Buddy Hield and Myles Turner.
Williams won the opening set in a tiebreak Kontaveit goes on the attack and forces a third set Roared on by Tiger Woods, Williams proves too strong and seals third round place
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest name of the bunch is Leatherwood, [more]
Our 2022 fantasy football draft kit is here! We've rounded up our expert advice in one spot, so you can start your prep and be ready when you're on the clock.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The Rams made their final roster cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players and a few of them were a bit surprising.
Stephen A. Smith believes Jimmy Garoppolo's pay cut says a lot about what teams think of the quarterback.
The Phoenix Suns are linked to another Los Angeles Lakers star in the latest NBA trade speculation surrounding the team.
Not so fast my friend...
Four-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr was seated in Williams’ player box with her father Alexis Ohanian
Brandon Crawford's ejection after the second inning of Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres didn't sit well with his wife Jalynne.
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. [more]
Venus Williams, Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka all lost in the first round of the U.S. Open.
Kyle Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
College football guarantee games are supposed to be easy victories for the home teams. But here are seven schools that could be upset this season.
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down the latest backfield news and discuss the players they are drafting right now. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)