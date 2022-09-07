Kelsey Plum with a 3-pointer vs. Seattle Storm

Reuters

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to announce another supersized interest rate increase on Wednesday as it battles to curb inflation at a near-four-decade high, with all eyes on the statement for any change to its aggressive stance. It is the first rate decision since the central bank surprised with a 100 basis point hike in July and while the consensus is for a 75 basis point move this time, some forecasters are not ruling out another surprise to lift interest rates clearly into restrictive territory in one-go. "If ... you've said that you're going to front-load these interest rate hikes to try and put a lid on inflation quickly, then there's a logical argument to just doing more all at once, rather than waiting," said Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada.