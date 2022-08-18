Kelsey Plum (22 points) Highlights vs. Mercury
Kelsey Plum goes off for 22 points to help the Aces defeat the Mercury on Wednesday night.
Kelsey Plum had 22 points, Chelsea Gray scored nine of her 17 points in the fourth quarter and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 79-63 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs. Las Vegas created some separation with a five-point possession midway through the fourth quarter for a 60-51 lead. Gray was fouled on a drive to the basket and the officials upgraded it to a flagrant on Megan Gustafson.
