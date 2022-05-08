Kelsey Mitchell with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with an And One vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 05/08/2022
Lakers legend Magic Johnson talked about what he thinks his old team should do with LeBron James.
Kuminga on Saturday became the youngest player in NBA history to start a playoff game.
After the game, Morant tweeted “broke the code” with a video clip of his apparent knee injury, then quickly deleted the tweet.
After the Warriors surged to a blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, NBA Twitter chimed in with different reactions.
Jordan Poole's arm did make contact with Ja Morant's knee as he was reaching for the ball, but how much torque and strength was in that contact is anybody's guess, and a matter of interpretation. Morant tweeted and later deleted a video of the play, ...
Here's a look at three different observations from the Warriors' blowout win over the Grizzlies in Game 3.
Jason Anderson: I've been told if the Kings hire Mike Brown as their new head coach, he is expected to remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run, in case anyone is wondering about that. Source: Twitter @JandersonSacBee What's the ...
For mothers who compete in the WNBA, balancing raising a child and an athletic career that can take them away from home is demanding - and rewarding.
ESPN has released its latest 2023 NBA mock draft. Let's take a look at who the Thunder will select first overall.
A crossover dribble move drew all of social media's attention in the Mystics season opener against the Indiana Fever.
The 2022 WNBA season is here. Throughout the opening weekend of games, follow live coverage on Yahoo Sports.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limped off the court during a timeout late in the game with an apparent knee injury. He did not return, but his injury status was unclear.
Boston fans were not very pleased with how Game 3 unfolded for the Celtics, who played to Milwaukee's strengths.
Anthony Slater: Big surprise from the Warriors tonight. They are starting rookie Jonathan Kuminga in Game 3 vs Memphis. Steph Curry Klay Thompson Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga Draymond Green Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater What's the buzz on ...
Mark Jackson was indeed a Klutch client in the past and, sources say, maintains a strong relationship with Klutch CEO Rich Paul, whose foremost client, of course, is the Lakers' LeBron James. There is undeniably a level of support within the Klutch ...
Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson was ejected in the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors.
Ever since the Knicks dealt Patrick Ewing, they’ve searched for their next franchise savior in what’s now been two decades of mediocrity. Donovan Mitchell could be that guy.
Too many lapses in focus and execution cost the Celtics dearly in their Game 3 loss in Milwaukee. As Chris Forsberg writes, reviewing the film on their off day won't be an enjoyable experience.
Bob Ortegal retired to west Fort Worth, and the ex Dallas Mavericks announcer is in a good place
The Lakers will have some serious competition for Darvin Ham, who is reportedly one of the top candidates for their head coaching job.