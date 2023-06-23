Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana to victory over Seattle, Fever match 2022 win total
Kelsey Mitchell led the Indiana Fever to their fifth victory of the season on Thursday night, taking down the Seattle Storm, 80-68, at Climate Pledge Arena.
Mitchell hit seven 3-pointers in the game, scoring a season-high 25 points. Her seven 3-pointers were two off her single-game career-high -- she hit nine shots beyond the arc in a game against Connecticut in 2019.
ICE COLD FROM DOWNTOWN 🥶@Kelz_Hoop led the @IndianaFever to victory against the Storm, getting it done from beyond the arc going, 7-11 from deep, and finishing with 25 PTS #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/MsBGxNET5s
— WNBA (@WNBA) June 23, 2023
The Fever handily won the game because of a dominant run through the second half. The Storm did not score for 10 minutes, between the third and fourth periods, allowing the Fever to go on a 17-0 run in that time.
NaLyssa Smith notched her sixth double-double of the season in the win with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The Fever, who are 5-7, have now matched their 2022 win total. Indiana went 5-31 in 2022.
The Fever went 5-31 last season.
Now, at 5-7, the Fever have officially matched their win total from 2022. https://t.co/p5JrztZtfM
— chloe peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 23, 2023
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever match 2022 win total with victory over Seattle Storm