Kelsey Mitchell on first Father's Day game since death of her dad: 'I miss my dad a lot'

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell spoke Saturday about playing her first Father's Day game following the March death of her father, long-time basketball coach Mark Mitchell.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) rushes up the court Thursday, June 13, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 91-84.

Kelsey, a Princeton High School graduate, spoke during media availability on Saturday:

"The game is the easy part, I think the hardest part you know, the everything before," Mitchell said in a video posted to YouTube by Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. "The memories, obviously, but I feel good about be able to play for my dad tomorrow. I feel good about it."

She continued: "Emotions will for sure fly before I even probably like even get to the gym, which is fine. I just miss my dad a lot. ...I feel good about the 28 years I had with my dad. I say that all the time because legacy is everything and I feel like my dad left that."

Watch the full interview with Kelsey Mitchell

Mark Mitchell was the head coach at Taft High School for 11 seasons and won the 2011 Division III state championship. He also coached at Western Hills High School.

Head Coach Mark Mitchell of Western Hills uses a timeout to help the Mustangs set up their offense, November 30, 2018.

He was an assistant for the Ohio State women's team from 2013-18, where he was an assistant when Kelsey played for the Buckeyes from 2014-18. He spent four seasons at NAIA Wilberforce before being let go at the end of this season.

The Fever will play the Chicago Sky on Father's Day Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kelsey Mitchell speaks about father, Mark Mitchell, before Fever Game