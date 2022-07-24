Kelsey Mitchell with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Indiana FeverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 07/24/2022
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 07/24/2022
Kelsey Plum's reaction to receiving some TB12 gear is awesome.
Do the Steelers need to lighten the load on Najee Harris this season?
IRYNA BALACHUK, ROMAN PETRENKO - SATURDAY, 23 JULY 2022, 20:02 Three people were killed and 19 were injured in Russian missile strikes on Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad Oblast. Source: Andrii Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Raikovych: "We currently have accurate information about 3 people killed and 16 wounded.
As XFL 3.0 prepares to arrive in February, three of the league’s eight teams will take up residence in the Lone Star State. The XFL announced on Sunday night that teams will be in Dallas (Arlington), Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Orlando, St. Louis, Seattle, and D.C. The second iteration of the XFL had teams [more]
"What did he do that determined games? He averaged 12 points a game in the league."
That's not something you see every day.
“I wanted to show up for these ladies so badly. So I was going to do whatever it took to run the heck out of my leg.”
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette responded to reports about his weight with a hilarious photo on Twitter.
Initial winner Denny Hamlin's car fails postrace inspection and Chase Elliott is declared the winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
As hard as it may be for the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, it's something LeBron James has reportedly wanted them to do for a while.
Chase Elliott is declared the winner at Pocono after the top two cars of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch each failed inspection after the race.
Free agent wing Kent Bazemore worked out with his former Warriors teammate Steph Curry as the 33-year-old remains a free agent.
Finau had a day to remember while Piercy had a round to forget.
Three Tide players are listed as the most overrated on their respective teams
Kyle Busch discusses his finish Sunday at Pocono Raceway. He originally finished second but was disqualified in post-race inspection.
In a Hall of Fame ceremony also honoring Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges and Buck O’Neil, David Ortiz provided the glorious finale.
Preseason College Football AP Poll All-Time Rankings: What schools got the most respect from the preseason AP polls since 1950?
NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran details the issues that got the Nos. 11 and 18 disqualified at Pocono Raceway.
LONG POND, Pa. — The Nos. 11 and 18 cars of Joe Gibbs Racing were disqualified following Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway. RELATED: Official race results The ruling after post-race inspection meant Chase Elliott was the official winner of the M&M‘s Fan Appreciation 400. Tyler Reddick moved up to second, Daniel Suárez […]
Paul Finebaum predicts where Notre Dame will end up in conference realignment