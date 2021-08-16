Kelsey Mitchell with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/15/2021
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 08/15/2021
The Nets have announced their preseason schedule, and will take on the Lakers, Bucks, Sixers and Timberwolves.
Anzejs Pasecniks (New Orleans Pelicans) with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors, 08/15/2021
Washington drops to 8-11 on the season after a tough loss on the Aces on the road.
The Rush: Grizzlies’ Bledsoe returns to Clippers in trade for Beverley and Rondo
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.
Eugene Omoruyi was ejected from the Mavericks' summer league game on Sunday after a flagrant 2 foul led to Chimezi Metu throwing a punch at the former Duck.
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
The opening week featured several strong outings from rookie first-round quarterbacks, including Justin Fields' stellar debut for the Bears.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
The Clippers are trading their longest-tenure player for a familiar face.
LiAngelo Ball is grateful for his Summer League tryout with brother LaMelo and the Charlotte Hornets and believes he belongs in the NBA.
Paul Millsap, James Ennis and more — there are solid role players still available.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.
Dennis Scott talks about the trade that sends Eric Bledsoe to the Clippers.
With only a handful of laps to go, Sunday's Cup race on the Indy road course got real wild in a hurry. Who emerged as the winners and losers?
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Denny Hamlin took a long walk down pit road following a chaotic ending to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The end result of that stroll was a visit with Chase Briscoe. With two laps remaining during the final overtime restart, Briscoe made contact with the back […]
Ayo Dosunmu and Marko Simonovic made an impact in the teams second-to-last Summer League game.
The New England Patriots cut four players on Sunday.
LiAngelo Ball has put in the work.