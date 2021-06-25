Kelsey Mitchell with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a Deep 3 vs. Dallas Wings, 06/24/2021
Dallas has apparently found its next GM and coach.
OPINION: Racism has become so normal, so American that we accept it and all of its tentacles in our day-to-day lives. Earlier this week, the United States Senate once again proved that they are extremely dysfunctional and incapable of getting important legislation passed in a bipartisan fashion. With an evenly divided Senate (50-50) and the Democrats narrowly in the majority due to Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote in their favor, the Democrats have been unsuccessful in getting through a landmark infrastructure bill as proposed by President Joe Biden.
The Trail Blazers were expected to hire Chauncey Billups as coach.
NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen blames coach Doc Rivers for Ben Simmons' failures.
The Nets' All-Star forward took to social media to respond to the Bulls' Hall of Fame forward's claim that he didn't know how to play team basketball.
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has some words for the city after the Game 7 loss at home.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker shot a combined 10-of-40 from the field in their loss to the Clippers in Game 3 on Thursday night.
Scottie Pippen was brutally honest in his evaluation of some of the NBA's biggest names.
In an interview with GQ Sports, the Hall of Fame forward offered new take on his decision to sit out the final 1.8 seconds of a 1994 playoff game.
"This was not something that only a few people knew about. The entire training staff, a lot of people knew...This was an open secret.”
Ainge won championships with the Boston Celtics as both a player and as a general manager of the team.
When Phoenix's Deandre Ayton reached over the rim to dunk Jae Crowder's pass for what became the winning points of the Suns' 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, several players immediately argued that the play was illegal. Perhaps it was wishful thinking on their part.
Last month, 18-year-old Hobbs Kessler smashed Jim Ryun’s 1,500-meter American junior record, which stood for 55 years. Now Kessler is aiming for the Tokyo Games.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
The NBA draft combine is underway in Chicago and it has already been an incredibly productive few days for scouts around the league.
Al Horford spoke highly of Moses Brown, who joined him in coming from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Boston Celtics in the Kemba Walker trade.
At the NBA draft combine, Florida State prospect Scottie Barnes lists the Golden State Warriors as one of the team's he's interviewed with.
The Orioles hurler showed off his "filthy" knuckler in his MLB debut.