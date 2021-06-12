Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky

Motley Fool

The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has begun, and there is no shortage of stocks to pick from as companies try to establish their credentials building the autos of the future. Here's why three Fool controbutors believe Ford Motor (NYSE: F), Churchill Capital IV (Lucid Motors) (NYSE: CCIV), and EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) are set to thrive over the long term. Lou Whiteman (Ford Motor): Ford has gone from a 117-year-old dinosaur to buzzworthy in less time than it takes one of its Mustang sports cars to go from zero to 60.