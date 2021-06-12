Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Former professional tennis player Barker was the last British woman to win the French Open in 1976.
With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.
Phoenix general manager James Jones was the guy who would routinely hold court at his locker a half-hour before games and engage in all sorts of conversations in his playing days. Books he was reading, what the financial markets were doing, current events, political matters, the nuances of the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement. The eight general managers left in the NBA playoffs all had success stories to tell long before their postseason runs of 2021 started.
The electric vehicle (EV) revolution has begun, and there is no shortage of stocks to pick from as companies try to establish their credentials building the autos of the future. Here's why three Fool controbutors believe Ford Motor (NYSE: F), Churchill Capital IV (Lucid Motors) (NYSE: CCIV), and EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) are set to thrive over the long term. Lou Whiteman (Ford Motor): Ford has gone from a 117-year-old dinosaur to buzzworthy in less time than it takes one of its Mustang sports cars to go from zero to 60.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
Simone Biles' list of gymnastics accomplishments is unrivaled. Now she can add beating an NFL player in a test of strength to her résumé.
Some people take their job very seriously.
Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark - Finland at EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday's French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, 'If I win this match, I'm going to cry'.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker combined for 56 points as the Suns moved one win from the West finals after beating the Nuggets 116-102 in Game 3.
The 6-foot-10 guy beat up the non-6-foot-10 guy.
James and longtime friend, Drake, were seated courtside to watch his son, Bronny James, return to the court for the first time this season. But Corona Centennial held on to win the Open Division title.
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.
Even an NFL player is no match for Simone Biles when it comes to strength.
Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships, and LSU took the men's team title. Hocker bested collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame with a finish in 3 minutes, 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Oregon's Hayward Field. “Coming onto the last 150, I heard all the fans in Hayward just erupt and it gave me so much adrenaline,” Hocker said.
Wentz's seat is already a little warm according to B/R.
Eriksen was transported to a hospital, where officials later said he was awake, breathing and speaking to teammates via phone.