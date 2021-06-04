Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Los Angeles Sparks, 06/03/2021
Paul currently holds win over a UFC fighter, an NBA player, a YouTuber and another YouTuber.
Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
France has the lowest odds of anyone in the tournament but England is right behind.
Seventh seed Serena Williams is back in action on day four of the French Open, where she takes on unseeded Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round. Williams, who is chasing an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title, won her last major at the 2017 Australian Open. The 39-year-old beat Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round, while Buzarnescu, whose best finish at a slam was reaching the last 16 at Roland Garros in 2018, also came through in straight sets against Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.
PARIS (Reuters) -After last year's autumnal French Open had players grabbing extra layers and shivering at changeovers, the good news is that warm sunshine has greeted this year's edition. The bad news for anyone trying to stop Rafa Nadal claiming a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, is that the conditions are exactly how the Mallorcan likes them. Warm air and bouncy claycourts, combined with Nadal's unique spin, have made him all but unplayable here since he won the tournament on his debut in 2005 -- as illustrated by a win-loss record that, after Tuesday's first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, now stands at 101-2 on the Parisian red dirt.
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
Jason Kokrak had just one PGA win before last week.
The Lakers are shorthanded for Game 5. But they still have one of the all-time greats.
Tom Brady might do a lot of coaching during minicamp.
Grand Slams stands by its belief that Naomi Osaka's media blackout gave her an unfair advantage.
BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with a dunk vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/30/2021
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann
The three-time NBA champion outlined what Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard's first priority should be this offseason.
As the Packers prepare for next week’s mandatory minicamp, they don’t know whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend. If he does, it likely means he’ll attend training camp and play for the Packers in 2021. (There’s still a chance he’ll show up for mandatory minicamp and then hold out, like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott [more]