Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Chicago Sky, 06/09/2021
Dallas Mavericks hell week continues; coach Rick Carlisle quits 10 days after saying he wants to return
The Sixers' second star is at the center of fans' frustrations following Game 5, and they're ready to ship him out - but for whom? By Adam Hermann
La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony were married in 2010.
After Haralabos Voulgaris reportedly gained power within the Mavericks front office and bothered Luka Doncic…
James Harden clearly wasn't at full health in the Nets' Game 5 win over Milwaukee, and while he took a step forward in Thursday night's Game 6, it still wasn't enough, as the Nets fell to the Bucks 104-89 to send the series to Game 7.
TNT's Charles Barkley roasts the Philadelphia 76ers after their loss to the Atlanta Hawks at home.
The former Boston shooting guard could perhaps have his eye on the vacancy with the team he won a title with as a player in 1986.
They didn't earn style points, but the only thing that mattered to the Bucks was getting the 104-89 win to force Game 7 back in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley speaks about his ‘Inside the NBA’ future and rips cancel culture: ‘Can’t have fun nowadays’
The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 104-89 in Game 6 to tie the series at 3-3.
La La filed for divorce in New York on Thursday, according to E! Online.
The Milwaukee Bucks forced a Game 7, beating the Nets 104-89 in Game 6 on Thursday night.
GM Donnie Nelson leaves the Dallas Mavericks days after an unflattering report about the team
How can we make the All-NBA team voting process better? Celtics legend Paul Pierce actually has a pretty good idea.
Williamson has not requested a trade, but some of his family is reportedly unhappy with the situation in New Orleans.
Following a red-hot 49 point effort from Kevin Durant in the Nets vs. Bucks game five, Draymond Green and Damion Lee chimed in on Twitter.
Luka Doncic isn't happy about the Mavericks firing team president Donnie Nelson.
LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Saddiq Bey and JaeSean Tate were named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie first team.
This is a play you don't see everyday.
Leandro Barbosa lost the first time, and then won every matchup ...