Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces

Associated Press

Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. “I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a ‘1,” Lyles conceded after Thursday night’s history-making win. Then, a few seconds later, the scoreboard that, at first, only had Lyles' name on it, popped up with the names of the two finishers behind him: Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. The U.S. had swept the 200, just as it had the 100 four nights earlier.