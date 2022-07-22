Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Las Vegas Aces, 07/21/2022
Mac McClung, the high school phenom that many may recall from his viral Ballislife mixtapes, has...
An NFL fan took to Twitter to sell some J.J. Watt merchandise only to be answered by the Arizona Cardinals player himself.
As if Europe’s Ryder Cup campaign was not in enough of a mess after Henrik Stenson’s firing as captain on Wednesday, a major-winning candidate to replace the Swede has called the likelihood of Thomas Bjorn stepping up a “joke”.
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams revealed the trash talk that he had with Draymond Green during the 2022 NBA Finals.
With MLB's second half resuming Thursday, let's take a look at some predictions for the 2022 World Series, MVP and where Juan Soto will end up.
Five years later, Peyton Manning's joke at the 2017 ESPYs about Kevin Durant hopping on the bandwagons of winning teams is still making its rounds around the internet.
Klay Thompson gave a heartfelt thanks to his childhood idol, Kobe Bryant, during his acceptance speech at the 2022 ESPY awards.
There aren’t any pictures of Nelly Korda's slimy, watery par save from Round 1 of the Amundi Evian Championship, but there is video.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and the rest of the New England Patriots coaching staff were given official titles on Thursday as the team prepares for training camp.
Among the players that are still available in NBA free agency, where could guys like Collin Sexton, Carmelo Anthony, and Dennis Schroder end up? (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Jonas Vingegaard wins final mountain stage on Hautacam Tadej Pogacar crashes on descent; rival Vingegaard waits Vingegaard becomes leader in mountains competition Wout van Aert extends lead in one-man race for green Remaining list of teams and riders after 18 Tour stages
Noah Lyles won his second consecutive world title at 200 meters, breaking the American record in one of the week's most highly anticipated events.
It was meant to be one of the happiest times of her life. Elina Svitolina had just discovered she was pregnant with her first child but the joy she shared with her partner, and fellow tennis player, Gaël Monfils was painfully short-lived: days later, her native Ukraine was invaded by Vladimir Putin's Russian forces. And suddenly, it did not seem like the time to celebrate.
Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. “I was very self-concerned about whether that number was going to turn from a ‘2’ to a ‘1,” Lyles conceded after Thursday night’s history-making win. Then, a few seconds later, the scoreboard that, at first, only had Lyles' name on it, popped up with the names of the two finishers behind him: Kenny Bednarek and Erriyon Knighton of the U.S. The U.S. had swept the 200, just as it had the 100 four nights earlier.
During the ESPY awards Wednesday night, Andre Iguodala sincerely apologized for Warriors owner Joe Lacob getting fined by the NBA.
Draymond Green saw the perfect opportunity to throw some shade and he ran with it.
The Red Sox reportedly fielded a call from the Mets about a potential trade for first baseman Dominic Smith as they weigh their options ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Former Open champion Stewart Cink has questioned if Europe’s legendary “passion” for the Ryder Cup was all a sham and if some of the blue-and-gold heroes were “truthful” about their “love” for the tournament as the backlash to Saudi rebel Henrik Stenson being stripped of the captaincy continues to dominate the male game’s agenda.
Here is a ranking of the top five worst trades made in the long history of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Seth Curry isn't ruling out a future NBA reunion with his brother, but playing with Steph Curry again isn't at the top of his priority list.