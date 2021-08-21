Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/20/2021
WWT Raceway Truck race results: See where your favorite driver finished in Friday's playoff opener outside St. Louis.
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
Peyton Manning knew what he was up against when he came to Winged Foot this week.
The Sixers let go a significant number of employees Friday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick
The world's top-ranked golfer leads the field at The Northern Trust by one headed into the weekend.
Kevin Durant certainly seemed unhappy by the end of his tenure with the Warriors.
Even after the White Sox' thrilling extra-inning win, Tony La Russa beat himself up over the way he handled Craig Kimbrel on Friday.
Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas both made weight then came face-to-face for the cameras at the weigh-in ahead of their Saturday world title welterweight showdown in Las Vegas.
It’s exhausting just to follow Bryson DeChambeau’s endless tribulations, so one can only guess at how enervating it must be to live them.
Freshman cornerback Jordan Hancock joined a trio of Buckeyes that lost their black stripe on Friday.
The Broncos are one of the teams that might wind up regretting passing on Bears rookie Justin Fields.
The Giants planned to hit some golf balls as a team bonding exercise Friday night. Tempers flared during the second joint practice between the teams, with Browns cornerback Troy Hill and Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard squaring off and throwing punches at each other well after the session ended. Hill and Shepard were part of a group of players mingling in the middle of the two practice fields following the tense, two-hour workout in humid weather conditions when they suddenly began swinging.
How did this Ohio course become profitable? By cutting costs, realigning staff and improving fundraising and community support.
Lydia Ko pulled off some spectacular shots on Friday at Carnoustie, including one doozie out of the bunker from her knees at the par-4 ninth.
Stephen.A Smith crowns Kevin Durant as the best player in the world over LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Liz Loza is joined by Neil Dutton from RotoViz, numberFire, 4-for-4 football, and Roto Underworld to help preview all of the TE1 options heading into the 2021 NFL season. The duo put each TE into a tier (Elite, Rising Stars, Flashes/Fading, and Darling Dart Throws) and give you their favorite sleepers and fades.
Who is the best player in the NBA?
The Los Angeles Lakers could reportedly bring in JaKarr Sampson and/or Tim Frazier for the final roster spots.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are still talking to the Philadelphia 76ers about Ben Simmons.
Antonio Brown was booted from the Buccaneers’ joint practice with Tennessee on Thursday after he punched Titans cornerback Chris Jackson. […] The post Antonio Brown ejected from training camp after fight, ripping off helmet appeared first on TheGrio.