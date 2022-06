KCRA - Sacramento Videos

UC Davis said it had to cancel a commencement ceremony on Friday midway through because of safety concerns related to heat, leaving hundreds of graduates unable to walk across the stage. The UC Davis Fire Department received at least 36 calls for service related to the heat from people who were at the commencement ceremony, a UC Davis spokesperson told KCRA 3. Six people were taken to area hospitals. The cancellation came as graduates attended the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast in the Valley on Friday and Saturday.