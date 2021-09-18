Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/17/2021
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/17/2021
That last second-kick from Dustin Hopkins wasn't just big for Washington. It was also big for Taylor Heinicke's pockets.
How will the Warriors fill the final spot on their active roster? Grant Liffmann looks at all the options.
A high school football coach’s reaction to a player quitting the team has gone viral.
Gregg Popovich called coaching Team USA to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics "the best feeling I've ever had in basketball."
For many, the question will be: can Klay Thompson get back to where he was before the injuries? His age could be a benefit in his recovery and return.
Team owner Steve Ballmer said he's spent years doing in-person research at arenas to build a fan experience.
New Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder had fans vote on his jersey number for the upcoming NBA season and revealed the result on Friday.
Boston has become adept with the use of non-simultaneous trades, and have three of note to work with.
The Giants fell to the Washington Football Team in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday, during which cameras caught Kenny Golladay in a spirited conversation with Daniel Jones.
No. 1 Alabama faces No. 9 Florida in the headline game in college football this weekend. Our experts make their game picks and predictions for Week 3.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
Emma Raducanu says she will leave her parents to work out what to do with the £1.8m prize money she won at the US Open.
Patriots head Bill Belichick gave a 10-minute response to a question about long snappers Friday. If you love football and its history, the entire answer is worth the read.
While the ACC world was focused on the league’s schedule release, the Blue Devils learned Thursday that incoming head coach Jon Scheyer has added another 5-star recruit.
Taylor Heinicke put Washington in position to win on Thursday, and when Dustin Hopkins' kick sailed through the uprights, he cashed a $125,000 bonus.
The Clippers released artist renderings of their future home in Inglewood, which will be called The Intuit Dome. Here's a look at what to expect.
Many are chalking up Green Bay’s bizarre Week One loss to the Saints as stuff happens. The question is whether that stuff will keep happening. Most think it won’t. If it does, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has an explanation for it. “This game is too hard,” Irvin told TMZ.com on Friday. “That’s why you [more]
The former world heavyweight champion’s return to the ring at 58 years of age has been widely condemned
The Los Angeles Lakers could have LeBron James and Anthony Davis moving up a position next season.
Nearly three years ago to the day, Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion during the Browns Week Three matchup with the Jets. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick that year, came in and helped Cleveland win its first game since 2016. Mayfield has started every Browns game since. Mayfield and Taylor will be on opposite [more]