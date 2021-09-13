Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/12/2021
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his return for AC Milan.
The watching Tim Henman, who has been cited by Emma Raducanu as an inspiration in New York, told Amazon Prime viewers that he had spotted quite a few shanks and miscues during the warm-up hit between the two teenagers at the start of Saturday night’s final. He suspected nerves on both sides. But then, as soon the umpire called play, Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez flew at each other with high intensity and superb ball-control.
Victoria Vivians (Indiana Fever) with a Buzzer Beater vs. Minnesota Lynx, 09/12/2021
The storm gathered speed as it raced toward the island, making landfall in the early morning hours as a Category 1 storm.
She showed off her ring in a sweet Instagram video.
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Down a set in the U.S. Open final to Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic smashed a racquet in frustration when he missed a service break opportunity.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James attended Chris Bosh's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony Saturday.
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
Novak Djokovic’s dream of the calendar grand slam came to grief as he finally lost to a member of the so-called NextGen. And yet, Djokovic’s demeanour and tennis were so uncharacteristic that it felt more like an aberration than that long-awaited “changing of the guard”.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
If anything, Emma Raducanu was remiss not to dedicate her whole speech to her tough-love mentor
It's lonely at the top... Crimson Tide are No. 1!
While on the IL, Wilmer Flores had been working out in San Francisco all week. Instead of staying there and wait for the team to return, he got on a plane and played a big role in Sunday's win.
Welp, that's a pretty significant drop. #GoBucks
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
Transgender mixed martial arts fighter Alana McLaughlin, a biological male, defeated her opponent via rear-naked choke in a Friday debut fight.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
Where do all the top teams rank in the latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports Top 25? Which teams are also receiving votes?