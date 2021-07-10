Kelsey Mitchell with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 07/09/2021
Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever) with a 3-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 07/09/2021
Once again, English fans are chanting that 'it's coming home.' Only this time, the expectations are real
Kylee Shook (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/09/2021
Sami Whitcomb (New York Liberty) with a 3-pointer vs. Indiana Fever, 07/09/2021
The Suns had the Bucks scrambling on defense, whipping the ball around the court until they found an open Deandre Ayton for the basket.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
Curry on Thursday expressed his opinion on the Warriors potentially adding two lottery picks this year in the draft.
The former Kentucky Wildcats guard may achieve something unprecedented if he leads the Phoenix Suns to the NBA title.
Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been on fire in the NBA Finals.
NBA star Ben Simmons just scored a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills for $17.5 million.
Greg Clark, a four-year member of the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford alum, died at 49.
Steve Kerr likely doesn't run a lot of wind sprints during Warriors practice, but he had to turn on the jets with his Team USA colleagues in Las Vegas on Friday.
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
Could Kevin Love head to the Bay Area next season?
The Pacers have reportedly talked with Houston about trading the No. 13 pick in a deal landing Indiana a player signed to a multi-year deal.
A spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag in a bizarre and troubling start to the second round of the Scottish Open. As McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world No 1, looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Police later revealed a 35-year-old was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and that the “investigations were ongoing”. Inevitably, there were questions asked about the security at this $7
See where the Spartans land in Jon Rothstein's updated preseason rankings for the 2021-22 college basketball season
Where does Knicks' RJ Barrett rank compared to some of the other young players around the league?
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.
Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry. "Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.