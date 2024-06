[Getty Images]

Chelsea and Aston Villa are set to complete their separate moves that see Villa midfielder Omari Kellyman and Blues defender Ian Maatsen switch clubs.

Kellyman, 19, will move to Stamford Bridge for £19m as he signs a six-year deal with an option for an extra season on Monday.

Meanwhile, Maatsen's move is worth £37.5m and, like Kellyman, he will complete his medical on Monday.