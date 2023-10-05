Kelly, Williams have WSU offense rising

Oct. 5—One of Washington State's biggest question marks going into the football season has quickly become one of its biggest strengths.

In a position group mostly filled with newcomers and underclassmen, transfer wide receivers Josh Kelly and Kyle Williams have not only revitalized a struggling position group, they've done it in emphatic fashion.

One-handed catches. Two 100-yard receiving performances — in the same game. An undefeated record.

Quarterback Cam Ward and the Cougars' passing game are miles ahead of where they were at this point last season and a big part of that is thanks to Kelly and Williams, along with senior Lincoln Victor.

"I'm well-documented on saying we're more athletic at wide receiver than we have been in the past," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "It's just really exciting to see those guys go out there and make the plays and (see) how hard they've worked."

The difference in the position group between this year and last year was on full display in No. 13 WSU's 38-35 victory over then-No. 14 Oregon State on Sept. 23.

Making it look easy

With Victor going down with an injury early on, Kelly and Williams combined for 333 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

But it wasn't just the Madden-like statistics that jumped out — it was how they happened.

Kelly, in particular, had two miraculous catches and another touchdown play in which he made about five defenders miss. It began with a diving one-handed snag in the first quarter 29 yards with a Beavers defender glued to him in coverage.

"Once I pulled that one in, I just felt like it was time to go," Kelly said.

Later, Kelly had another left-handed grab for a 19-yard score and a 44-yarder in which he made the first defender miss then spun away from four others who ended up in a dog pile and proverbial cloud of dust. All three easily could've ended up as SportsCenter Top 10 plays.

And Williams was no slouch either. His 64-yard touchdown showcased his speed and got the scoring started in the first quarter.

"It makes my job easier for sure," Ward said. "All I gotta do is put the ball in play."

Practice for the unexpected

Williams said those types of plays are business as usual.

Coaches may not like to see one-handed attempts, unless absolutely necessary, but that doesn't mean the players don't practice them.

In fact, they're a regular part of Kelly's practice routine.

"It's something he does regularly, something we make competitive, so I knew when it came (time), he was going to be able to do that," Williams said of Kelly's wild receptions. "But seeing it in the moment, it was crazy."

Ward agrees.

"That was a normal catch to me," Ward said. "If y'all could be here spring ball, fall camp some more, y'all would have seen him make some even crazier catches than that. But for sure the touchdown one was probably the best left-handed catch that he had. ... He had a good day versus Oregon State."

On the season, Kelly has 21 catches for 336 yards and five touchdowns. Williams is right behind him with 16 receptions for 302 yards and four TDs.

How they got here

Kelly and Williams have several similarities: both are about 6-foot or 6-1, both hail from California, both are juniors, both can play multiple wideout positions and both last played at Mountain West schools.

Maybe it was fate they ended up starting alongside each other in Pullman.

Kelly enrolled at WSU in the spring after playing his first four seasons at Fresno State in his hometown of Fresno, Calif. His best season came in 2021 when he had 52 catches for 778 yards and got an All-Mountain West honorable mention nod.

Williams, of Inglewood, Calif., played college ball at UNLV where he was a regular starter and steady contributor, but never quite reached superstar status. Last season, he had 40 catches for 541 yards and a career-best five touchdowns.

At WSU, the two have developed a friendly but competitive relationship.

"We want to be that ace; everybody is just trying to come for that No. 1 spot, but we are all trying to help each other get better, so it's really fun in that (receivers) room," Williams said.

Both newcomers already feel at home with the Cougars.

Williams' hometown and high school are just minutes from the Rose Bowl, where WSU will play UCLA at noon on Saturday, and he expects to have several family members and friends in attendance decked out in Crimson.

And Kelly had several family members make the trek to Pullman for the Oregon State game, many wearing his No. 3 jersey. He shared an emotional moment with his family after the game as Cougar fans rushed the field in celebration.

"Man, it's a moment that I'll remember forever," Kelly said. "Just knowing that I have their full support in whatever I do. If one day I want to stop playing ball, I know they'll forever love me and aren't worried about football.

"They just love me for who I am and what I am to them, so forever grateful to each and every one of them."

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.