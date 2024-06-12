Kelly an 'upgrade' but 'slight concern' over injury record

[BBC]

[Getty Images]

We asked for your thoughts on Newcastle United agreeing to sign out-of-contract Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as their first piece of summer transfer business.

Here are some of your comments:

Scott: Great news that we are getting an experienced, versatile, Premier League defender on a free transfer. Added bonuses are his leadership qualities and understanding of Eddie Howe's management style. He is a serious upgrade on Paul Dummett without breaking into our summer transfer budget. This transfer gets five stars from me.

Malcolm: Apart from a slight concern over his injury record, what is not to like? He knows what the league and the manager are about, he can play centre-half or left-back, he adds pace to the defence and he cost us nothing.

Peter: Lloyd Kelly is a great signing in my opinion. We need quality and depth, at a good value, and I would say he is all of those things. We can then spend bigger in other areas.

John: I don't really know much about him but I worry as to his contribution to the team if he is coming on a free from Bournemouth. Eddie Howe has been after him for sometime, so he must see something in him.

Fraser: Kelly will certainly give Eddie Howe options at the back and he is versatile - but if Newcastle really do want to play with the big boys in the big leagues, there will have to be a shift towards high-end talented players to take us to the next level. The league positions don't lie - we finished where we deserved but we need something this season.

Jack: Happy to have more depth at centre-back, which was always a position we needed to improve. Despite Schar's brilliance over the past two seasons, he is not getting any younger. Still, I can't imagine Kelly being first choice once Botman and Lascelles return.