Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams QB, to LA fans: Don't sell playoff tickets to Cardinals fans

The Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals Monday and Kelly Stafford – wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford – has a message for fans ahead of the playoff game.

"My plea," Stafford wrote on social media Wednesday. "Please don't sell you (sic) tickets to Arizona fans."

On The Morning After with Kelly Stafford podcast, Stafford recounted the Rams' Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and how disruptive opposing fans were in SoFi Stadium, forcing Rams' offense to use a silent count to snap the ball.

"I've never seen so many of the opposing teams' fan's at a game. And we came from Detroit and there was a lot of good traveling teams there, but that was wild.

"Matthew is on a silent count. When he hikes the ball, it's either a loud count where you can hear him, and that's usually what quarterbacks are on when they're at home. Matthew is on a silent count, Jimmy Garoppolo was not – who is the opposing quarterback. It was crazy.

"I've never seen anything like that and it made it very hard for us because I guess we weren't expecting to be on silent count."

The wild card game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday.

