Kelly Stafford: Ndamukong Suh really dislikes Matthew, and we don’t know why

Former Lions teammates Ndamukong Suh and Matthew Stafford were involved in an altercation on Sunday when Suh was flagged for taunting Stafford after accusing Stafford of kicking him. Now Stafford’s wife has weighed in on the matter and said that Suh is the only player in the NFL who has a problem with Stafford.

“I feel like he’s the only player in this league who really dislikes Matthew and we don’t know why. We legit don’t know why,” Kelly Stafford said on her podcast, via the Detroit Free Press. “Now he can actually dislike him for a fricking reason. I thoroughly enjoyed it and that’s all I’m gonna say. I wish Suh the best, I really do. His family is always so kind. But come on dude, ya’ll were teammates at one point. That really bothered me. . . . I just don’t get it, it disappoints me in a way with Suh. Maybe we’ll figure out, maybe there’s a reason and he’ll let us know, but Matthew doesn’t really seem to care. Just me, of course.”

Stafford got the last laugh when he threw the last pass of the game to Cooper Kupp to get the Rams into field goal range to beat the Buccanners on the final play. Suh was rushing and hit Stafford just as Stafford threw the pass. Kelly Stafford gave her thoughts on the taunting penalty and the final pass.

“I realize it’s Suh and I’m like ‘huh, this is interesting.’ And he’s in Matthew’s face saying, ‘I’m gonna [expletive] you up, I’m gonna [expletive] you up.’ Those were his words. And to be honest, if I was Matthew, I’d be like ‘I’m [expletive] terrified ’cause you are a monster and you could really do some harm,'” Kelly Stafford said. “Obviously, when I saw that, I was like, ‘Oh F you Suh. Like what is wrong, relax dude, it’s football.’ And I have no idea what just triggered that. So then I asked Matthew last night and he was like, ‘honestly, I don’t really know what happened. I didn’t really know who tackled me. But I remember getting put to the ground and someone on me and got him off me to try to get to the next play, and then Suh was in my face telling me he was going to [expletive] me up.'”

Kelly Stafford was pleased to see the Rams get the win.

“I’m trying to give some grace here and not get very upset about the massive man threatening my husband,” she said. “But at the same time, are you kidding? What are you doing? . . . It’s water under the bridge now, Matthew could care less. But I just want to point out one thing: The best way to say ‘F you’ to someone without having to actually say it is to throw a dime right in their face at a zero all-out blitz right as he’s coming for you. And you throw it right as he hits you and it hits Cooper right in the hands, and your kicker kicks a game-winning field goal. . . . Matthew has done very good against an all-out blitz all year, so it was a very interesting call. So he saw it coming and just waited until Suh got as close as he could and just launched it right in his face. . . . Sometimes, you gotta shut them up with your play. You don’t have to say anything. You don’t have to do anything. . . . Matthew could care less, but I loved, I loved watching him throw that ball right in Suh’s face.”

Suh and Stafford were teammates on the Lions for five seasons.

